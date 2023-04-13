Bayern Munich Consider Selling Mane After Punching Teammate

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are considering selling Sadio Mane for allegedly punching his teammate Leroy Sane after Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg tie at Manchester City.

Both Mane and Sane had been seen arguing during the game which Bayern lost 3-0 at the Etihad.

It was gathered that things escalated when the pair returned to the dressing room where the two clashed and the former Liverpool forward reportedly punched Sane in the face.

And according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenburg, the Bayern board are now weighing up an appropriate sanction for Mane with report that punishment will “go beyond a fine”.

Plettenburg notes that the board are considering a range of options including a suspension or even “separation” between club and player.

Mane only joined Bayern in the summer but has seen his debut season blighted by injury.

During his time at Liverpool, Mane won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club…