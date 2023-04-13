Ebi:; Super Falcons Ready To Face The Best

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi insisted the former African champions are ready to face the top teams at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World in Australia and New Zealand.

Randy Waldrum’s side are beaming with confidence after recording their third consecutive victory in a friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The West Africans will be up against Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in Group B at the World Cup this summer.

“We are aware that we are in a difficult pool. We have the reigning champions Canada who we have faced twice before, losing one and drawing one. Then we have Ireland and Australia who we have not played against,” Ebi told CAFonline.com.

“We know it will also be very tough against Australia because they will be playing at home. We are under no pressure however and we are calm about these matches.

Read Also: UECL: West Ham United Must Stop ‘Dangerous Player’ Orban — Moyes

“All of these teams have qualified and earned their right to be at the…