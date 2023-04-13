Manchester United Vs Sevilla – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Manchester United vs Sevilla – The Red Devils will stop at nothing to win the Europa League, as they are keen to end their trophy drought in Europe.

They are in excellent shape, and all of the players support Erik ten Hag. Sevilla, meanwhile, is experiencing one of their worst seasons ever. In the La Liga standings of 20 teams, they are ranked 13th.

Manchester United vs Sevilla – Betting Analysis

Contrary to recent performance, Sevilla have a better all-time head-to-head record. In fact, they have a lifetime winning percentage of 100%, with just one draw.

Who will win the match between Manchester United and Sevilla?

The Devils have won four of their last five games overall and, more crucially, 21 of their last 23 home games. They are obviously in excellent shape and aim to finish at the very least in third place in the Premier League.

