Mane Sanctioned By Bayern Munich For Punching San

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane has been suspended by Bayern Munich for punching his club teammate Leroy Sane following their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg clash 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, April 11 at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland gave City the win.

Mane was also fined by Bayern after the altercation with Sane, and he will miss the Bundesliga game with Hoffenheim on Saturday, April 15 at the Allianz Arena.

Sane had a bleeding lip and the players had to be pulled apart by teammates in the dressing room.

A statement on fcbayern.com read

“Sadio Mane, 31 will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday. The reason is Mane’s misconduct after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City. In addition, Mane will receive a fine.”

Mane has netted three goals in eight Champions League matches this season while Sane scored four goals in seven games.

