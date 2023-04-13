Napoli Provide Positive Injury Update On Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has stepped up his recovery from a muscle injury, Napoli announced on Thursday.

Osimhen has missed the Partenopei’s last three games as a result of the injury.

The Serie A leaders provided an update on Osimhen’s fitness on their official website on Thursday.

Read Also: 2023 FIFA WWC: Super Falcons Ready To Compete With The Best — Ebi

“Osimhen did part of the group work and part individually on the pitch,” reads the statement.

The 24-year-old is expected to make an appearance in Napoli’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona on Saturday.

He has scored 25 goals in 29 league appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.