Osimhen Will Make Big Difference In Reverse Fi

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes the availability of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen for Napoli’s Champions League quarter finals second leg against AC Milan will make a huge difference.

Recall that the Partenopei fell to a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan in the first leg at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Both teams will square up again in the reverse fixture at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium next Tuesday.

However, in achat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that Napoli will be more motivated to win with the availability of Osimhen on the pitch.

“It was very obvious that Napoli missed the presence of Osimhen against AC MIlan. I am sure that h would have converted half of those goal scoring chances that the team had against AC Milan.

“With the second leg set for next week, I am confident that the return of Osimhen will ginger the atmosphere at the Naples and the players will be eager to avenge the defeat,

“No…