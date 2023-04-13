Protect The Farm And Win Crypto With 1xBit

Are you a lover of slots? Then you are in luck! This Easter season, 1xBit unleashes a new promotion for slot lovers only that will have you reeling in excitement, with a bunch of prizes waiting to be won. In this Easter Invaders’ Adventure tournament, you are given a chance to be among the 25 lucky winners to share from the 600 mBTC + 165 FS prize pool.

All you have to do to set yourself up as one of the winners is follow the steps below:

Go to the 1xBit website

Login to your account

Select a currency account and fund it

Move to the offer page for this tournament and select “take part”

Once that is done, play slots from any provider and get points

For every point you earn from playing, you boost your level up the leaderboard. Your aim is to ensure you are among those on the 1st to 25th place to be eligible for a prize at the end of the tournament. The winner of the tournament will be winning as high as 120 mBTC + 60 FS. While the player sitting on the 24-25th place will be…