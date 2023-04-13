UCL: Madrid vs Chelsea Tie Not Over —Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has has said the Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea is not over.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio earned Madrid a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Reacting to the first leg result, Ancelotti said his players will not be relaxed because anything can happen in football.

“I have a lot of energy,” Real Madrid com quoted Ancelotti as saying

“The team looked very good and I’m very happy. I’m very pleased, but we have to be calm and collected because there are 90 minutes left to play and anything can happen in football.

“We have to manage our lead there and try to repeat the game we played today.”

Real Madrid will play Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 18 at Stamford Bridge.

Los Blancos have won the Champions League a record 14 times.

