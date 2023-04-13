UCL: Osimhen Will Face AC Milan Next Week

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has revealed that the club’s talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen will be available for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture against AC Milan.

Osimhen, 24, missed the first leg at the San Siro as a result of a muscle injury.

The Partenopei fell to a 1-0 defeat to their Serie A rivals.

Algeria midfileder, Ismael Bennacer scored the decisive goal five minutes before the break.

“Victor Osimhen will 100 percent be available for the return leg at Maradona on Tuesday. He will be there,” Spalletti said after the game.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Tuesday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu

