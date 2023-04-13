Why Man City Game May Be Premier League Title Decider

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has disclosed that the Gunners’ Premier League game against Man City will be Premier League title decider.

The Gunners meet West Ham this weekend ahead of next week’s showdown with second-place Manchester City.

And Saka knows that there is a chance they could head into the crunch top-of-the-table clash nine points clear of City.

“As players, we really want to do this,” Saka told the club’s website. “We know that everything is in our hands and we just have to keep going game by game.

“If we win these last eight games and get some good results, the title can be ours, so we just have to stay focused. It’s a long season and we have to be consistent all the way through, so that’s what we’ll try to do.

“I wouldn’t say [the Man City game] is the final, but maybe the semi-final because it’s massive, and so important as both teams are fighting at the top. It’s really close so it’ll be a massive game.”

