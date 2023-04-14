Dessers Scores As Struggling Cremonese Edge Empoli

Cyriel Dessers scored the decisive goal for struggling Cremonese who pipped Empoli 1-0, in the Serie A on Friday.

Dessers now has six goals in 24 league appearances for Cremonese.

Despite the win Cremonese remain in 19th on 19 points and are seven points away from safety in the league table with eight games left to play.

Also, it is now back-to-back wins for Cremonese and their third in the Italian elite division this season.

Dessers netted just four minutes into the encounter which saw David Okereke and Tyronne Ebuehi also in action.

A beautiful long ball from Leonardo Sernicola in the midfield was deftly controlled by Dessers, who chested the ball down before smashing it past Samuele Perisan.

While Okereke replaced Dessers in the 67th minute, Ebuehi was replaced in the 62nd minute.

The defeat to Cremonese means Empoli have only won one of their last five games (three defeats and one draw).

