Europa League: Boniface Nominated For Two Individual Awards

Union Saint Gilloise striker Victor Boniface has been nominated for the UEFA Europa League Player of the Week and Goal of the Week awards.

Boniface was on target in Union Saint Gilloise’s 1-1 away draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night.

The goal was his sixrh in the Europa League this season and he is also currently the leading scorer in the competition.

The 22-year-old is nominated alongside Manchester United midfileder, Marcel Sabitzer, Juventus’ Frederico Gatti and Feyenoord midfileder Orkun Kökçü for the Player of the week award.

The other players nominated for the Goal of the Week prize are; Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen , Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer and Marcel Sabitzer of Manchester United.

OGC Nice forward Terem Moffi was not nominated for either of the categories despite scoring twice in the club’s 2-2 draw against Basel.

Moffi also scored a spectacular overhead kick in the game.

