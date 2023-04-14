Europa League: Man United Create Unwanted European Record After Home Draw Vs Sevilla

Manchester United created an unwanted European record after their 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals first leg at Old Trafford.

On loan signing Marcel Sabitzer scored two goals in the 14th and 21st minutes.

But own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire in the 84th minute and 93rd minutes respectively saw Sevilla claw back the deficit.

And according to football facts and statistics, Squawka, United are the first English side to score two own goals in a single knockout match in a major European competition.

Also United have some injuries worries as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez had to be forced off.

The Red Devils will be back in action in the league when they visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

