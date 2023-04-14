Fit-Again Osimhen Returns To Napoli Training

Victor Osimhen trained with his Napoli teammates on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona billed for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, reports Completesports.com.
Osimhen has been sidelined since sustaining a muscle injury while on international duty with Nigeria at the end of last month.
The 24-year-old has missed the Partenopei’s last three games across all competitions.
The Serie A leaders provided an update on his fitness on their official website on Friday afternoon.
“Osimhen and Gaetano carried out the entire session in a group. Simeone did therapies,” reads the statement.
The Nigeria international is expected to feature against Hellas Verona.
His return to action will be a perfect boost for Napoli ahead of next week Tuesday’s
UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against AC Milan.
By Adeboye Amosu
