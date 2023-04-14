Fit-Again Osimhen Returns To Napoli Training

Victor Osimhen trained with his Napoli teammates on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona billed for the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has been sidelined since sustaining a muscle injury while on international duty with Nigeria at the end of last month.

The 24-year-old has missed the Partenopei’s last three games across all competitions.

Read Also:Boniface Tips Union Saint Gilloise To Reach Europa League Semi-Finals

The Serie A leaders provided an update on his fitness on their official website on Friday afternoon.

“Osimhen and Gaetano carried out the entire session in a group. Simeone did therapies,” reads the statement.

The Nigeria international is expected to feature against Hellas Verona.

His return to action will be a perfect boost for Napoli ahead of next week Tuesday’s

UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against AC Milan.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022…