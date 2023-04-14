Moffi Nominated For Two Awards In Europa Conference League

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi has been nominated for the UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Week and Goal of the Week awards.

Moffi scored twice in Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice 2-2 away draw against Swiss club, Basel on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old cancelled out Zeki Amdouni’s opening goal for Basel in the 38th minute.

Moffi then gave Les Aiglons the lead for the first time in the game late in the first half.

Basel’s Zeki Amdouni, Fiorentina defender, Nikola Milenković and KAA Gent’s

Alessio Castro-Montes are also in the running for the Player of the Week award.

Moffi’s superb overhead kick is also up for the Goal of the Week award.

Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Hugo Cuypers (KAA Gent) Jonathan Ikone (Fiorentina) are the other players nominated for the individual prize.

