Moffi Relishes ‘Wonder Strike’ Against Basel

OGC forward, Terem Moffi has reacted to his incredible overhead kick goal against Basel on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international was on target twice in Nice’s 2-2 away draw in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg fixture.

The second was a breathtaking acrobatic finish which has hugged the headlines around the world.

“It was a special goal, a special moment. I would never have imagined scoring such a goal,” Moffi told Canal+.

“Honestly, I had no idea what I was doing. I saw the ball coming and I tried. The goal of the year? Maybe not, but maybe the goal of the competition.”

Moffi, who linked up with Nice from another Ligue 1 club, Lorient in January has scored three goals in three appearances for Les Aiglons in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

