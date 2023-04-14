Moffi Wins Europa Conference League Goal Of The Week Award

Super Eagles and Nice striker Terem Moffi has won the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week award, Completesports.com reports.

UEFA announced Moffi as the winner on their Europa Conference League Twitter handle.

Moffi bagged a brace as Nice held Basel to a 2-2 draw away in the quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

The former Lorient striker put Nice 2-1 up late in the second half with a stunning bicycle kick from a cross.

He beat off competition from three other nominees to land the award.

His brace took his tally in this season’s Europa Conference League to three after three appearances.

