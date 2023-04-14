Rayo Vallecano Vs Osasuna – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna – Osasuna received a good break during the last game week when they faced Elche, who are currently in the last position and won.

They are adamant about continuing the streak. Vallecano, however, are one of the few teams in the championship to have gone five-game weeks without a victory.

Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna – Betting Analysis

Osasuna won the reverse match 2-1, and they have now won three straight games overall. Aside from one draw in the previous six years, they had a perfect winning record.

Who will win the match between Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna?

Additionally, they have only lost on four occasions this entire season and just once while traveling…