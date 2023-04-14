South Africa’s Amajimbos Intensify Preparations For Golden

The South African U-17 Football Team have switched up their preparations for the 2022 U-17 African Cup of Nations AFCON in which they have been drawn in the same group as the Golden Eaglets.

The aforementioned tournament will take place in Algeria between April 29 and May 19.

South African U-17 coach, Duncan Crowie told Safa.net that the preparations for the tournament have been going well.

“We have been in camp in Sunday and all the players have reported for camp except one,” Crowie said

“Preparations have been going well as we have been following a program, and I am happy with the outcome. As far as the players are concerned, a lot of them have put up their hands.

“Yes we have to select a squad of 21 players out of the 28 we have in camp. We have talented players in camp but we can only select 21. It won’t be all doom and gloom for those who are not in the final squad as their names will go into the database and they will be up for future selections.”

South…