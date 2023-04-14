Tuchel Reacts To Bayern Munich Interest In Osimhen

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel has reacted to the Bundesliga giant’s reported interest in Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been linked to some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs following his impressive performance for Serie A run away leaders Napoli.

He has scored 21 goals, made five assists in 23 appearances in Serie A season.

Also, he has so far scored 25 goals in 29 games in all competitions.

And during his press conference on Friday, Tuchel stated his take on Osimhen’s link to Bayern.

“I’ve an opinion on that… but I know how things work,” Tuchel was quoted by Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via

@iMiaSanMia

.

“It’d spill over to Italy, my colleague there will say: why doesn’t Tuchel keep his mouth shut?.

“I’m not going to talk about players of other clubs.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen will be back in Napoli squad for this weekend league game with Verona.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed Osimhen’s inclusion…