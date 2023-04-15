Ex-Super Eagles Star, Ebiede Dies At 47

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Emmanuel Ebiede, has passed away after suffering Hepatomegaly (enlargement of the liver), according to reports.

Ebiede passed on Friday in Port Harcourt at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

He was a member of the Flying Eagles squad at the African Youth Championship in 1995.

United Kingdom-based football administrator, David Doherty confirmed the death of the former SC Heerenveen player.

Doherty said, “I just spoke with the daughter who confirmed to me that Emmanuel is dead.

“I’m very sad as we speak. This was someone whom I spoke with two days ago to know how he was faring.”

Doherty had gone on a campaign to raise funds for Ebiede’s treatment at the time the news broke about his condition.

Ebiede had two caps for the Super Eagles, making his debut under Serbian Bora Milutinovic in the 1-0 win over Iran in a pre-1998 World Cup friendly on January 28, 1998.

