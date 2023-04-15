Iheanacho On Target, Ndidi Subbed Off As Man City Defeat

Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Leicester City lost 3-1 to Man City in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium..

The Nigerian international, who was making his 24th appearance, has netted four goals and bagged four assists this season.

It was a thoroughly comfortable day for Pep Guardiola’s men, who scored twice in the first 13 minutes through John Stones’ thumping effort and Haaland’s penalty.

The 22-year-old Norwegian goal machine added his second with a delightfully dinked finish 12 minutes later, but could not add to his tally after being substituted at half-time.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith suffered a nightmare start in his first game in charge of Leicester, although Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a 75th minute consolation and also hit the post against his old club..

However, Wilfred Ndidi was later substituted in the second half for Daka.

The Foxes remain deep in trouble at the wrong end of the table, sitting in 19th position and two…