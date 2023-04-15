Martinez Ruled Out For Rest Of Season With Foot Injury

Manchester United Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

United confirmed the injury in a statement released on their website on Friday.

The 2022 World Cup winner sustained the injury in United’s Europa League quarter-final first leg clash with Sevilla on Thursday.

France defender Raphael Varane also sustained an injury in the game against the Spanish side and had to be taken off.

“Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot,” United stated.

“However, the Argentinian defender is expected to make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of next season.

“Martinez sustained the injury in the 86th minute of Thursday night’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League.

