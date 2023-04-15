NFF, Ajax, Enyimba Celebrate Finidi At 51

Eredivisie giants Ajax, Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George.

The birthday greetings were sent via their Twitter handles.

“Happy Birthday to the Mastermind. We hope you enjoy your special day Finidi George,” Enyimba wrote

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles coach Finidi George,” NFF Tweeted.

“Happy birthday, Finidi!🇳🇬,” Ajax wrote alongside a video showcasing Finidi’s top ten goals

Finidi joined Ajax from NPFL side Sharks in 1993 and won the 1994/95 UEFA Champions League with the Dutch giants.

He was a key part of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia and participated at the USA ’94 FIFA World Cup.

He is presently the head coach of Enyimba FC.

