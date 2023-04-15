NPFL: Shooting Stars Will Finish Season On A High – Ogunbote

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan sweat merchant, Gbenga Ogunbote insists his team will end the 2022/23 season of the NPFL on a high.

Speaking with Shooting Stars Media before the team departed Ibadan for Maiduguri for Sunday’s Matchday 14 fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors, the tactician said the Ibadan soccer lords are still on course for a positive finish.

Specifically, the former Sunshine Stars of Akure gaffer, described the 1-1 home draw against Remo Stars on matchday 13, as a result that just slowed his team down, assuring that the Oluyole Warriors will bounce back strongly from the disappointing outcome.

Read Also: Akpom Scores Again, Equals Championship Record As Middlesbrough Thrash Norwich

“Let me plead with our supporters and fans not to be discouraged by the outcome of last Sunday’s draw against Remo Stars. It was just one of those things in football and we have resolved to make it up for them in subsequent games.

“It was a match we were…