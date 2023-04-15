Osimhen Ready To Return Against Hellas Verona

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has revealed Victor Osimhen would join his teammates for Saturday’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona.

Osimhen was absent from Napoli’s last three games after sustaining a muscle Injury, while on international duty with Nigeria last month.

The 24-year-old trained with his teammates for the first time since copping the injury on Friday morning.

Read Also:The World In crisis. John Mastoroudes ‘Returns’. Abeokuta On The Cusp Of History! –Odegbami

Spalletti confirmed his talismanic striker will start from the bench against Verona.

“His (Osimhen) condition is good. I had a meeting with the doctors and tomorrow he will be called up against Verona,” Spalletti told a press conference.

“Obviously, the objective is to arrive at our best for Tuesday’s match, but tomorrow he’ll be with us on the bench.”

The forward has scored 21 goals in 23 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022…