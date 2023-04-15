San Siro Atmosphere Intimidated Napoli –Tomori

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has credited the team’s victory against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League to the vociferous fans at the San Siro Stadium.

Recall that AC Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 on Wednesday in the first leg quarter-finals game.

Ismael Bennacer proved the matchwinner as Milan edged the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

However, in an interview with TribalFootball, insisted that the fans provided the perfect atmosphere for the team.

Tomori said: “We’re happy with the result. We know it’s not over, we have to be ready for the next match. But we’re focused on Bologna and then we’ll think about Tuesday.

“It’s a special emotion. They are our fans and they give us confidence. They give us emotions and we can go onto the pitch with all the energy to do our best.

“A match like this, when the fans are like this, we are more excited.”

