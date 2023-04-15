Southampton Suffer Home Loss To Crystal Palace

Super Eagles of Nigeria stars Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo were in action for struggling Southampton who lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

The defeat leaves Southampton bottom in the league table on 23 points and four points from safety with seven games left to play.

In the 62nd minute Aribo was taken off for Onuachu, who has now failed to score in seven Premier League games for Southampton since joining in January.

A brace from Eberechi Eze in the 54th and 68th minutes subjected Southampton to a third straight loss.

At Goodison Park Everton, with Alex Iwobi playing for 90 minutes, lost 3-1 to Fulham.

The Toffees, with back-to-back losses, occupy 17th on the log and are outside the relegation zone on goals difference.

And at the Molineaux, Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute as Brentford lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Other results saw Chelsea lose 2-1 to Brighton at Stamford Bridge and Bournemouth beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com…