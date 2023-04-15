‘We Need Luck To Win EPL Title’ –Arteta Speaks Ahead Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta said his team would need “luck” to win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City this season.

The Gunners travel to London rivals West Ham on Sunday, looking to get back to winning ways after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

The table-toppers go into this weekend six points ahead of City, although the champions have played one less fixture.

Arteta has now said his side needs to “finish the job” with a bit of luck.

He said: “You need luck [at] the right moment.

“That luck, and where it comes from, is going to be really important. There is another part in sport, sometimes it’s about inches. Those inches have to go your way.

“We are where we are. We are happy where we are. Now we have to finish the job. In order to do that, we demand that extra bit from everybody.”

