Arsenal Suffer Setback In Title Race After Draw Vs West Ham

Arsenal’s hopes of a first Premier League title since 2004 suffered another set back after they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at West Ham.

The result means Arsenal, on 74 points, are just four points away from Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Just like in last weekend’s game against Liverpool, Arsenal raced to a 2-0 lead against West Ham thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

But goals in each half by Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen earned the Hammers a share of the spoils.

The Gunners took a 7th minute lead as Jesus tapped home Ben White’s low cross.

Just three minutes after the opener, Arsenal doubled their lead thanks to Odegaard who volleyed home Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

In the 33rd minute West Ham pulled a goal back through Benrahma from the penalty spot.

Arsenal had the chance to restore their two-goal lead in the 52nd minute after they were awarded a penalty of their own.

Unfortunately, Saka sent his penalty high and wide of the…