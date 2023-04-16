Awoniyi, Dennis In Action As Relegation Threatened Forest Lose At Home To Man United

Nottingham Forest’s hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a setback after they lost 2-0 at home to Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Super Eagles duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis we’re in action for Forest who remain in 18th place on 27 points with seven games left.

Awoniyi came in the 65th minute for Sam Surridge while Dennis came on in the with nine minutes left.

The win took United up to third place on 59 points in the league table.

United took the lead on 32 minutes through Antony, who poked home the rebound from Anthony Martial’s shot.

And in the 77th minute Diogo Dalot netted his first Premier League goal after finishing from Antony’s pass.

