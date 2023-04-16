Chukwueze Fails To Rescue Villarreal From Defeat Against Valladolid

Samuel Chukwueze was in full action as Villarreal fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Real Valladolid on Saturday afternoon.

Chukwueze, who hugged the headlines after bagging two superb goals in Villarreal’s 3-2 win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

The 23-year-old couldn’t replicate the same performance at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

He has scored six goals in 28 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

Real Valladolid scored twice in the first half through Selim Amallah and Jawad El Yamiq.

Belgium midfileder Etienne Capoue reduced the deficit 14 minutes from time.

