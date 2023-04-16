Dessers Vows To Help Cremonese Escape Relegation

Cyriel Dessers is determined to help Cremonese escape relegation in Serie A this season.

Davide Ballardini’s side currently occupy 19th position on the table with 19 points from 30 games.

Dessers scored the decisive goal as Cremonese defeated Empoli 1-0 on Friday night.

It was the modest side’s third victory of the season.

Dessers reckoned that scoring on the night was good but the main objective is for the club to maintain their top-flight status.

“It was wonderful to win here, under our curve. It was a very difficult match, but we did a great job and I’m very happy. I must congratulate our defenders who did a great job,”Dessers told reporters.

“Scorer or not, it’s not the most important. I have one goal for the team and that is salvation.”

Cremonese will face Udinese in their next Serie A game.

