Federation Cup National Draw Holds Wednesday

The Draw Ceremony for the national competition of this year’s Federation Cup has now been fixed for Wednesday, 19th April. It will hold at the Conference Room of the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

A total of eight matches will be played on Tuesday, 18th April in the framework of the National Playoff, while the Round of 64 – the first round in the national competition – will hold on Wednesday, 26th April.

The Round of 32 matches have been scheduled for Wednesday, 3rd May, with the Round of 16 slated for Wednesday, 10th May and the quarter finals to take place on Wednesday, 17th May.

Read Also: Why Ronaldo Once Refused To Buy Me An Expensive Bag –Georgina Rodriguez

The semi-finals will come up on Wednesday, 24thMay with the grand finale on Saturday, 27th May.

National Playoff Fixtures:

Novia FC (Adamawa) Vs Ashana FC (Taraba) – Pantami Stadium, Gombe

Katukan Tsafe FC (Zamfara) Vs Yelwa United (Kebbi) – Giginya Memorial…