Monaco Vs Lorient – Predictions And Match Preview

Monaco vs Lorient – After playing Nantes to a 2-2 draw earlier in the week in Ligue 1, Monaco come into this game looking to break their duck. Monaco enjoyed a 51 per cent possession advantage, and two of their 16 shots on goal were successful.

Axel Disasi and Eliot Matazo scored goals for Monaco in the 21st and 30th minutes, respectively. Two of Nantes’ nine shots on goal were on target. Nantes scored goals through Mostafa Mohamed (65′) and Ludovic Blas (78′).

Monaco haven’t preserved a clean sheet in many of their recent games. In reality, Monaco have conceded 11 goals in five of their last six games while failing to stop their opponents from scoring. We’ll simply have to wait and see if that pattern continues in this match against Lorient.

Monaco haven’t lost a league match to FC Lorient in their last two games, according to their past performance. In…