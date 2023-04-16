NPFL: Enyimba Win Away, Bendel Insurance Hold Remo Stars

Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance battled to a thrilling 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Premier Football League clash in Ikenne on Sunday.

Togolese forward, Franck Mawuena put the hosts in front on 16 minutes.

Divine Nwachukwu equalised for the visitors five minutes later.

Enyimba moved to second position on the Group A table following a 2-1 victory against Kwara United at the Akure Sports Complex.

Chijioke Mbaoma opened scoring for Enyimba on the half hour mark.

The hosts equalised from the penalty spot through Samad Kadiri five minutes later.

Mbaoma netted the winning goal 12 minutes from time.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United defeated Akwa United 1-0.

Ibrahim Mustapha scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot nine minutes before the break.

In Awka, Rangers and Niger Tornadoes were battled to a 2-2 draw.

Chidebere Nwobodo opened scoring for Rangers 23 minutes into the game, while Kenneth Igbokwe doubled the advantage six minutes later.

Tornadoes rallied back in the…