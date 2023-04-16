OFU Fight Night 2 Takes Centre Stage In Lagos

The best of Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighters from Nigeria will thrill combat sports audiences in Lagos on Sunday 16 April 2023 from 7pm.

Four men’s fights in two weight classes plus a women’s kickboxing matchup will ignite the cage in the competition dubbed OFU Fight Night 2 at Redbar Lagos in Lekki Lagos.

According to Chima he’s grateful for the opportunity to showcase his ability inside the MMA cage:

Edo National Sports Festival gold medalist Nani Chima aka Young Nightmare will clash with Ebenezer Imbu in the competition’s main event while another welterweight battle sees Samuel Ogedengbe colliding with Ozioma Orji.

“The recent victory by Nigeria’s MMA star Israel Adesanya in the US is a source of inspiration for me going into the fight with my opponent at OFU Fight Night 2.

“The talent pool in Nigeria is huge and we need more competitions to grow the sport so that future stars can be unearthed.”

In the lightweight…