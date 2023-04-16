Osimhen Returns As Verona Force Napoli To Goalless Draw

Victor Osimhen returned to action for Napoli but could not inspire them to victory as they were held to a goalless draw by visiting Verona in Saturday’s Serie A game.

Osimhen had missed Napoli’s last three games after suffering a muscle injury while on international duty with Nigeria.

The 23-year-old came on in the 73rd minute

but could not help his side seal the three points.

He had the best chance of the evening for the Partenopei but hit the crossbar minutes after his introduction.

He should be in the starting lineup when Napoli host AC Milan in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The draw means Napoli, who are on 75 points, are now 14 clear of second-placed Lazio with eight games left.

