Simon Bags Assist For Nantes, Moffi’s Nice Lose To Brest

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon provided an assist as Nantes fell to a 2-1 defeat against Auxerre on Sunday afternoon.

Nantes fell 2-0 behind in the first half with Jubal and Nuno da Costa scoring for the home team.

Simon set up Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed for Nantes’ only goal of the game 10 minutes after the break.

He was replaced by Ignatius Ganago 20 minutes from time.

The 27-year-old has now scored five goals in 27 league appearances for the Canaries this season.

In another Ligue 1 game, Moffi was in action as OGC Nice succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Brest.

The forward started the game on the bench and replaced Ayoub Amraoui after the break.

The 23-year-old has now scored four goals in nine league appearances for Les Aiglons.

