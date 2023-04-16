Ten Hag Sends Strong Warning To Man United Players As Season Reaches Crucial Stage

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has cautioned his players that they cannot become a soft touch as the season is gradually coming to an end.

The make-or-break week for United starts at Nottingham Forest and continues with matches against Sevilla in the Europa League and Brighton at Wembley the following weekend.

Ten Hag has propelled the Red Devils to top four in the Premier League. He also ended the club’s six years trophy drought as he won the Carabao cup in February.

The shock of witnessing Sevilla score twice in the closing eight minutes to put United’s advancement into a European semi-final in doubt has caused Ten Hag to instruct his players to toughen up.

“We are all human beings and can make mistakes, but we have to avoid making too many,” said Ten Hag as reported by Mirror Football.

“Certain players now have to step up to take the team and control the standards.

“I can only talk about negatives from the Sevilla game. We played some quite good football…