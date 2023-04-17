Ex-DG Stock Exchange Okereke-Onyiuke Promises More Support For Baseball League In Nigeria

Professor Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke, former DG Nigeria Stock Exchange promise to devote time to Little League Baseball and softball programme, in which she has spent over 35 years of giving back to children.

As a retired public servant, she said it will be her responsibility to convince the private sector to support the project which will take children off the streets.

Professor Okereke-Oyiuke made this pledge during her decorations on Saturday April 15,2023 as the Grand Patron of Little League.

She was decorated with some other distinguished Nigerians during the finals of the West Africa Little League Tournament.

The tournament will be the qualification for teams in West Africa to advance to Kutno in Poland and Williamsport in Pennsylvania USA.

