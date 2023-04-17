Finidi Charges Enyimba Players To Win Subsequent Matches

Enyimba coach, Finidi George has charged his players to win subsequent match following the 2-1 NPFL victory over Kwara United on Sunday, April 16 at the Kwara State Stadium.

Mbaoma Chijoke put Enyimba ahead in the 30th minute and Samad Kadiri’s penalty for Kwara United levelled the scores

Chijoke scored again in the 78th minute to win the game for his team.

In a Tweet posted on Enyimba’s Twitter handle, Finidi emphasized the need for consistency.

“I told the players that this game and the next one are vital and we have won this one. So, we will not relent,” the Tweet reads

Enyimba are currently the second placed team on the NPFL Group A table with 24 points from 14 matches.

Up next for Enyimba is a match with Remo Stars on Saturday, April 22 at the Enyimba International Stadium.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…