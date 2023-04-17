Fiorentina Vs Atalanta – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta – Nine days ago, Fiorentina played a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Spezia, ending a five-game winning streak.

Only four of the team’s ten shots, which were fired under Vincenzo Italiano’s direction hit the intended target, which was insufficient to secure victory over the highly motivated Spezia.

Fiorentina will be confident in their chances despite playing an opponent who is out of shape.

Atalanta’s prospects of finishing in the top four were severely damaged by Bologna’s 0-2 home victory over them last weekend.

Rossoblu were given six shots on goal because Atalanta left too much room in the back. The previous seven Serie A games for Gian Piero Gasperini’s team were all losses.

The offensive line for Atalanta has also been struggling lately. In four of their…