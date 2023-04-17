Getafe’s Poor Pitch Affected Barca’s Play –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi has blamed Getafe’s poor pitch tfor the team’s goalless draw on Sunday.

Xavi insist the pitch contributed to Barca’s poor display.

He said, “The state of the grass has harmed us.

“We trained with a dry pitch. I’ve been criticised a lot for (complaining about) the surface. Everyone saw it today. It’s very difficult to play like that, it’s bad for the spectacle. The ball gets stuck, it’s bad even for Getafe. It’s essential that it’s in good conditions.

“It’s not an excuse and we have to recover our sensations. We took a point that is not bad at all because of how uncomfortable we were.

“I think we’re having a good season in La Liga but we mustn’t go to sleep,” he added. “We have some very important games coming up.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…