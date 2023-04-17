He’s A Replica Of Robben –Ten Hag Lauds Antony

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag likened Antony to Arjen Robben after victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Antony struck one and created the other in the 2-0 win.

Ten Hag later said: “First, I know he can also use his right but he has to do it more. Second, he can also go outside but he is so good on the inside!

“I’ve seen, for instance, Arjen Robben a lot. They used to say he has only one trick — but that one trick was so brilliant no one can stop it.

“Of course, if you can go both ways you have more variations and you are more difficult to stop.

“But you can also improve the trick that you are really good at.

“His first yards with the ball as he dribbles are so outstanding and so difficult to defend, so he has to keep doing that.”

