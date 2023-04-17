I Feel Reborn At Nice

Wales midfielder, Aaron Ramsey has revealed that he joined Ligue 1 side, Nice due to the club’s vision and readiness to grow.

The former Arsenal star made this known in an interview with TribalFootball, where he stated that he feels reborn with the club.

The Wales captain said: “From the beginning here, everything has been brilliant.

Recall that On 1 August 2022, Ramsey signed for Nice on a free transfer. However, on 7 August, he scored the equaliser on his debut in a 1–1 draw against Toulouse.

“Everything from the club’s vision to how they want to grow suits me perfectly.

“I want to continue playing at a high level and this is a perfect place to do it.”

Currently on a 12 month deal, both Ramsey and Nice are keen to extend his stay beyond the end of the season.

