Lookman Ruled Out Of Atalanta Vs Fiorentina Clash With Injury

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman will not be included in Atalanta’s squad for Monday’s (today) Serie A clash against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with an hamstring injury.

La Dea will no doubt miss the winger’s presence in the game.

Lookman has so far scored scored 13 goals and recorded five assists in 28 league appearances for Atalanta this season.

The former Everton player linked up Atalanta from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig last summer.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are in the hunt for a an European ticket.

They occupy sixth position on the Serie A table with 48 points from 29 matches.

