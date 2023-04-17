Niger Tornadoes’ NPFL Super-Six Chances Brighter

The Technical Adviser Niger Tornadoes, Abubakar Bala Mohammed says that the 2-2 away draw his team recorded against Rangers International has brightened their chances of qualifying for the NPFL Super-Six.

Mohammed made the statement while speaking to Completesports.com shortly after the matchday 14 game at the Awka City Stadium on Sunday.

“It is a plus to our ambition of being among the three qualifiers for the Super Six. It has smoothened our way,” Mohammed told Completesports.com.

“By the grace of God, we would not relax, we will not relent. We will go back home and still work on areas of weakness from this match. You can see that we created so many chances in this game, but we were very very wasteful.

“We will go back home and work very hard against our next match to make sure we complement our next home match with three points, by the grace of God.”

Speaking further on…