Osimhen Will Make Difference For Us Against Milan — Napoli Defender Jesus

Napoli defender Juan Jesus has backed the club’s talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen to lead the Partenopei to victory against AC Milan.

Osimhen is expected to start the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg tie at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday after missing last Tuesday’s clash with injury.

Jesus believed having Osimhen back will give his his side an extra incentive against the Rooseneri.

“I think that is a problem for the Milan defence, as Victor is our top scorer, he is in good shape and always shows that grit and hunger to do more,” Jesus told a press conference on Monday.

“Milan were trying to provoke and cause trouble in the first leg, we responded by playing football and that is what we will do tomorrow. We do need to be smarter and sharper, with that special Neapolitan determination,” added the Brazilian.

“They have a strong attack with Rafael Leao, Giroud,…