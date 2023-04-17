Serie A: Troost-Ekong Subbed On, Aina Missing As Salernitana Hold Torino

Super Eagles defender, Willian Troost-Ekong came on as a substitute as Salernitania played out a 1-1 draw against Torino in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 4th appearance, is yet to record a goal this season.

Salernitania took an early lead in the 9th minutes through Tonny Vilhena’s beautiful finish to silence the vociferous home supporters.

However, Antonio Sanabria leveled parity in the 57th minute to the delight of their supporters.

All efforts for both teams to pick the maximum points proved abortive as they shared a point apiece.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was missing in action due to injury.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.